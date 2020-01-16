Mr. Fernando Davis, age 64, of Dothan, AL passed away on January 10, 2020; visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 12 Noon at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Davis, Fernando
To send flowers to the family of Fernando Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before Fernando's Visitation begins.
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
Guaranteed delivery before Fernando's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.