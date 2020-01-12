Fernando Davis Mr. Fernando Davis, age 64, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care."
