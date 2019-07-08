Johnny Mack Davis, age 82 of Dothan, died Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019 at his residence under the care of Kindred Hospice. Funeral services for Mr. Davis will be held at 2 PM Monday (today), July 8, 2019 in the Chapel at Family First Funeral & Cremation Care with Reverend Jim Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time in the Chapel. Mr. Davis was born June 7, 1937 in Houston County to the late W.C. and Thelma Edwards Davis. He lived most of his life in Houston County and worked in commercial construction. He was of the Assembly of God faith. Survivors include his wife, Margie Davis of Dothan; a daughter, Debbie McIntyre of Dothan; a son, David Betz of Taylor; two grandchildren, Aeriel and her husband, Brizale Davis of Dothan and Roman McIntyre of Dothan; two great-grandchildren, Nalah Davis and Noah Davis, both of Dothan; several nieces and nephews also survive to include a special niece, Sharon Kimbrel and her husband, Gene and their son, Colby Edmondson and a special nephew, Billy Nelson. In addition, he is survived by a special caregiver, Patti Todd. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
