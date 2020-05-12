Mrs. Fran Smith Sharpe Davis died peacefully at the Madison Heights Assisted Living Facility on the evening of Friday May 8, 2020 at the age of 83. Mrs. Fran Davis was a long-time resident of Enterprise and member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Fran is survived by her daughters, Celeste Sharpe Guillot and her husband Robert C. Guillot of Raeford, NC and Lori Sharpe Peck and her husband Troy M. Peck, Sr. of Lake Martin AL along with her grandchildren, Troy M. Peck II and spouse Sami of Atlanta, GA; Robert C. Guillot, III of Raeford, NC; Hunter S. Peck of Auburn, AL; and Caroline E. Ball and her spouse Brandon of Pinebluff, NC. She is also survived by her sister Julie Smith Wimbish of Thomasville, GA. Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Major (Ret) Conrad Wayne Davis of Enterprise, AL. Fran was born on March 12, 1937 in LaGrange GA to William Franklin Smith and Sadie Ruth Thomas Smith. She graduated from Troupe County High School in Troupe County, GA in 1955. After High School, Fran attended Massey Business College in Jacksonville, FL and later in life received her associate degree in Business and Accounting from Enterprise State Junior College. After moving to Enterprise in 1962, Fran raised her family and was the longtime business manager for Wiregrass Radiology Associates for the late Doctor Dudley Terrell of Ozark and for Doctor John Tomberlin of Enterprise. Fran raised her children to be strong pillars of their communities, to love God and be respectful of others. She was an active member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church serving on various committees and teaching Sunday school. She was active with the local PTA, various school committees and the local Girl Scouts organizations. She served as the city-wide Girl Scout Cookie Chairman for many years during the 1970s. Fran had a loving and generous heart to all who knew her and especially toward her grandchildren. She loved the Lord and has now gone on to her heavenly reward. Funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm, Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home Chapel, with graveside service to follow. Senior Pastor Michael L. Mynatt of Hillcrest Baptist Church will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Fran's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Madison Heights Assisted Living Facility, Home Instead of Dothan and the Southeastern Hospice Services for their care and dedication to Fran in her final days. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
