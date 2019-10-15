Mrs. Martha Lynette Segers Davis, a resident of the Salem Community in Skipperville, died Sunday morning, October 13, 2019. She was eighty-two years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Davis will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Salem Baptist Church with Reverend Harold Peters and Reverend Daniel Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
