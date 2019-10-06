Nora Davis of Enterprise, AL passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Henry County Health and Rehab. She was 81. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Huey Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1200 Rucker Blvd. Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Connie B. Davis; parents, Ervin and Lula Mae Bradshaw; 2 sons, Jackie Reeves and David Sullivant; 2 brothers, Cecil and Ralph Bradshaw; sister, Dora Thompson; grandson, Gary Dewayne Reeves; and sister-in-law, Shirley Bradshaw. Survivors include two sons, John Sullivant (Dale), New Brockton, AL, Dwayne Davis, Fayetteville, NC; brother, Ray Bradshaw, Dothan, AL; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a special daughter-in-law, Lisa Reeves, Dothan, AL; sister-in-law, Bettye Bradshaw. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
