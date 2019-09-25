Patricia P. Davis, of Ozark, AL. passed away on Tuesday September 24, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Dothan, AL. on February 3, 1945 to the late James Wilton Pruitt and Virginia (Baker) Pruitt. She was a member of Harvest Church A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time. Family requests memorial contributions to FUMC of Port St. Joe Rebuild fund. P.O. Box 266 Port St. Joe, Fl. 32457. She leaves behind three daughters; Lisa Kelley of Port St. Joe, Amy Kelley of Dothan, Leigh Laney of Dothan, a granddaughter Lauren Laney of Dothan, and a great granddaughter Mia Alexandra Smith of Dothan.

Tags

Load entries