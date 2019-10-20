Hubert John Davis, Sr. a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Southeast Alabama Health. He was 78. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the services on Monday. Mr. Davis was born on December 1, 1940 in Eddison, Georgia and lived the early years of his life there. He later moved to Dothan where he resided for more than 50 years. "Big Daddy", as he was known by his family was a provider, always putting his family first. Mr. Davis was a servant and deacon of St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva, AL. He dedicated 35 years working with CSX on the railroad and earned the name of "Hub Cap". Those who knew Mr. Davis, knew he never met a stranger, was very outspoken, had a great sense of humor and one of the most loving men you would meet. He possessed many hobbies with gardening as his main passion; providing the fruit of his labor to family, friends, and for Aunt Katie's Community Garden. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 59 years, Willie Mae Davis; his children, Brenda L. Johnson, Hubert J. Davis, Jr., Ruby Davis, Tommy Davis, Angelique Davis, Angelette Davis, Takiyah Thomas, Tameka Davis, and Stefond Davis; his grandchildren, Laderrius Johnson, Dominique Johnson, Rashawn Walker, Tamerian Walker, Jahlial Davis, Cornelius Young, Tevin Young, Chantella Young, TyShaun Davis, Tatianna Davis, Trinity Davis, Jasmine Awls, Jessica Awls, Michael Boyd, Autumn Lynn, and Chloe Washington; his great-grandchildren, Zakeria Butler, Zymez Owens, Zykiyah Corbitt, Simora Johnson, Laderrius Johnson, Jr., Jordon Johnson, Kymani Walker, Talayah Walker, Tyranni Mathews, Tympeste Mathews, Jakyrhia Young, Amaya Young, Hendrix Young, and Jah'liyah Davis. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
