Ronald "Moe" Davis, Sr., of Headland passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was 67. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Elliott and Hugh Kirkland officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
