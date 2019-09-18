Mr. William Homer "Bill" Dawkins, 81, of Ariton, died Monday evening, September 16, 2019, in Southeast Health Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019, from Elam Baptist Church with Reverend Danny Branch and Reverend Joe Underwood officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Thursday morning at the church from 9:30 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

