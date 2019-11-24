JuJulia Marie Dawsey, 93, of Panama City, FL passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Mrs. Dawsey was born September 14, 1926 in Cowarts, Alabama to the late George and Bertha Taunton. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart. Those left to cherish Julia's memory include her husband of 73 years, Billy G. Dawsey; son, Daniel E. Dawsey and wife, Jeannie; grandchildren, Allison Dawsey and Emily Dawsey. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Chaplain Craig Brannon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice or Bay County Council on Aging. Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com
