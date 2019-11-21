Mr. Edmon Dawsey funeral service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church #2 at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. Gamaska Vickers is pastor and Rev. Thomas Dawsey Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
