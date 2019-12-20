Mrs. Gussie Mae Dawsey funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church #2 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Gamaska Vickers officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.

