Mrs. Alene Day of Dothan passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was 92. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to the service. Mrs. Day, known as "Mama," "Miss Alene," "Big Granny," and "Aunt Polly" was a true homemaker her entire life. Her cornbread dressing, pound cake, and chicken gallop were cooked to perfection and full of love. She believed in cooking three full meals a day, seven days a week for her family. When blindness and dementia took her body, she still "cooked" her wonderful meals (in her mind). She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Linwood Day; her daughter, Wanda Jo Bigbie; her parents and seven siblings. Survivors include her son, Charles Day, Dothan, AL; her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Cullen Blalock, Dothan, AL; her grandsons, Jeff Bigbie (Danielle), Jason Bigbie (Angela); her great-granddaughters, Izzy, Emme, Ellie Kate, Abbie, Kylie, and Avery; niece Ann DeVane Lefever (Bill), nephew David DeVane (Elaine); and her former son-in-law, David Bigbie (Lisa).
