Daniel F. De Pina, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was 84 years old. Memorial services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama. Dan was born May 10, 1935 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Adriano and Feliciana De Pina. Dan was an accomplished violinist, and, in his youth, he was a member of the West Hudson Symphony Orchestra where he was "First Chair". Dan had a passion for classical violin music and was known for his keen study of history. Dan also answered the call of duty and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps where he was an expert marksman. Dan's utmost favorite band was the President's own USMC band. Dan was a successful business owner in Daleville, Enterprise, and Ozark with one of the highlights of his career being that he had the pleasure and honor of training Mattie Threat, the very first black woman in the State of Alabama to be a licensed Cosmetologist. In Dan's second career, he was an accomplished Licensed Realtor, where he bought and developed a small community in Daleville and built the first radio station building in Daleville. Another historical fact, Dan opened the first Republican headquarters in the city of Enterprise during the Barry Goldwater days. Dan was an incredibly loving husband and dedicated father. He was an Alabama (Roll Tide!!) football fan. Above all, Dan was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ, a true friend to those who loved him. He always wanted to help those in need. He brought so much joy to those who knew him. The world is a much better place because of him, and he will be deeply missed. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph Ferreira and by his daughter-in-law Wendy De Pina. Survivors include his loving wife Janet H. De Pina; his children Daniel A. De Pina, D. Anthony De Pina (Karen), Dana De Pina Fain (David), Felicia Hazen (Bob); and grandchildren Daniel J. De Pina, Caleb De Pina, Hannah De Pina, Samuel F. De Pina, Caeden Coffey, Kayla De Pina, Marshal W. Hankamer; brothers, Joe De Pina (Cecelia), and Adriano DePina. www.southernheritagefh.com
De Pina, Daniel F.
