Betty Ann Evans Deal, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. She was 91. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Holman-Headland Mortuary. Private graveside services will be held in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Donna Sue Roberts officiating. Mrs. Deal was born, the last of 10 children, in Dothan on August 18, 1928, and lived most her early life on her parents farm. One day, walking down the halls of Dothan High School, she saw a very handsome young man recently re-enrolled after serving in WWII, Harold L. Deal, Sr. They met, dated, fell in love, then married, and from that time, Betty Ann was a devoted military (Army) officer's wife, travel companion, organizer, and devoted mother to her 3 children through all the countries of the world and states of America her husband was stationed. Mrs. Deal was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Harold, her parents, Joseph Collie Evans and Alberta Traylor Evans, five sisters and four brothers. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Becky Deal Waller (Don), Dothan; two sons, H. Lloyd Deal, Jr (Judy), Cottonwood; Steven Dru Deal (Denese), Dothan; eight grandchildren, ten-great-grandchildren, celebrated 5 generations this year with her first great-great granddaughter, and also by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you most especially to Mary, Nicole, Maeghan, Lashayrian, and all the staff of Charity Kirkland Sitting Service that loved and cared for our mother as they would their own family for the last 6 years, to the nursing/tech staff of 3 south Flowers Hospital for their tender care of Mom during her recent illness, and Kindred Hospice for their support for our family. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.