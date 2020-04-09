Blanche Ann Frazier Deal, a resident of Dothan, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, April 7, 2020, in a Dothan hospital at the age of 85. A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 10, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Pastor Bobby Marks officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone "Building Fund", 2685 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, AL 36303. Mrs. Deal was born in Ashville, Alabama, daughter of the late Buford Frazier and Pauline Montgomery Frazier. She attended the University of Alabama where she met her husband, James Edward Deal of Dothan. They married in 1954 and raised their six children while living in Dothan. She was mostly a stay at home Mom while her husband worked for the Dothan Police Department for 33 years, retiring as a Captain. Mrs. Deal lived a life of caring for others, always putting the needs of others before her own. She and her husband and children faithfully attended and served the Beulah Baptist Church for over thirty years. For the past eleven years, she and her husband have faithfully served and attended Cornerstone Church. She lived her entire life as a faithful servant of God, teaching her children and grandchildren by example to live a Godly life. Her loving guidance and selfless care will be missed by all who loved and knew her. We take great comfort in knowing that she is in Heaven with the God she loves. Surviving relatives include her husband of 66 years, James Edward Deal, three daughters, Patti Moulton, Lisa Kowalsky (Dave), and Tina Johnson (Murray); two sons, Ricky Deal (Peggy), and Craig Deal (Pam); a brother, Harry Frazier; grandchildren, Shellie Gifford (Brandon), Ashley Smith (Blake), Stephanie Thompson (Chris), Valorie Chitty (Jonah), Ciara Roberts (Bill), Samantha Braswell, Kristen Hughes (Evan), Kaitlin Parker (Dustin), Brandon Johnson (Madeline), Rhett Deal (Karen), Stephen Deal, David Herman, Kelsey Wilkerson (Ethan), Tanner Johnson, C. J. Johnson, Kenna Stone and EmiJayne Stone; twelve great-grandchildren. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Barbour County resident
-
Body at Alabama dump site ID'd as that of a missing mother
-
Abbeville native killed by COVID-19 remembered as 'a loving person who cared about others'
-
A fire at a Florida airport destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars
-
ON THE FRONTLINE: Nurses feel strain, support in fighting COVID-19
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.