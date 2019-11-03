Olin Eugene Deal, a resident of Headland, died Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Concord Baptist Church with Reverend Danny Bynum officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Janara Parrish, 1350 County Road 14, Newville, AL 36353. Mr. Deal was a lifelong resident of the Concord Community of Henry County, son of the late Graves Earnest Deal and Maebelle McLain Deal. He was a 1953 graduate of Newville High School. Mr. Deal served his country in the Army National Guard in the Headland Unit which was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He was an active member of the Concord Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and secretary for Sunday School for many years. Mr. Deal was engaged in farming all his adult lifetime with his father and brother, Billy. Surviving relatives include his wife of sixty-two years, Carolyn Herring Deal; a daughter, Lynn Deal Meredith (Randy), a sister, Helen Jones (Linward), Newville; two brothers, Billy Deal (Ann), and Glenn Deal (Connie), all of Headland; two grandchildren, Misty Meredith and David Meredith (Amanda); a great-grandchild, Remy Meredith, several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Hannon Hall, Jr., Jason Hall, John Deal, Joey Deal, Michael Deal and John Christopher Cunningham. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses in the Critical Care Unit at Southeast Health for the loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Deal during his illness. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.