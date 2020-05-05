Lorene Yates Dean, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. She was 86. Due to Covid-19 restrictions family graveside services for Mrs. Dean will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Gardens of Memory cemetery. Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse D. Dean. Mrs. Dean is survived by her son, Fred Alvin and Yvie Dean; grandchildren, McKinnon Dean (Olivia) and Yvonne Claire Dean; nephew, Cleon Yates; nieces, nephew and caregivers, Fran Coyne, Dorothea Haase and Dirk Williams. www.southernheritagefh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lorene Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries