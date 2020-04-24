Kari Deegan, age 49, a resident of Midland City AL passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Kari was born on March 10, 1971, to Patricia Ann Lang and Joseph Wesley Lang in Los Angeles CA. In 1983 she was welcomed as a foster child by Robert Allen Albee and his family. After graduating from high school in 1989 and giving birth to her daughter Chelsea, she became truly a child of life and love. She met Jerry Deegan in 1995. They were married on December 29, 1997, and soon became parents of their son Dustin, who joined Jerry's other children Cherise, Les and Jerry. Kari dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Her son Dustin relied heavily on her support through the years and credits his accomplishments in large part to her constant belief in his abilities. She excelled at propping up her younger brother Justin, her husband Jerry and their family, as well as her Albee siblings Jerome, Jennifer, Beth, Kristen, Bobby, David and Geoffrey supporting them through their life's journeys. Her devotion to the family was generously extended to improving the lives of others, including her pets. She was so very proud and loved all her children and four grandchildren. In addition to filling her home with warmth and kindness and laughter, she loved giving advice to loved ones or friends. It made her happy when she could help someone or be an ear to listen. She will be greatly missed. Kari was predeceased by Patricia Ann Lang and Joseph Wesley Lang. She is survived by Jerry, her loving husband of 29 years; children Dustin, Cherise, Les, Jerry and Chelsea; grandchildren Iliana, Mauricio, Estevan, Kylie Simone; brothers Justin, Jerome (Karen), Bobby, David and Geoff; sisters Jennifer (Damon), Beth and Kristen; and her adopted father Robert (Mary Ann). Due to the COVID19 Restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

