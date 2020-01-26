Bobby James Deese Bobby James Deese, a resident of Dothan, died Friday night, January 24, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 79. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, January 27, 2020, in the Smyrna Baptist Church with Reverend Hosea Parker and Reverend Billy Womack officiating and a eulogy to be given by Dr. Jeremy Overstreet. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Monday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smyrna Baptist Church "Building Fund", 1800 Huskey Road, Dothan, AL 36303 or to the American Cancer Society, 3054 McGehee Road, Montgomery, AL 36111. Bobby Deese was born and reared in Webb, son of the late Carlton Deese and Annie Doris Money Deese. He served his country in the U. S. Army. Bobby lived in Dothan all his adult lifetime. He formerly owned and operated Haisten & Deese Auto Sales. In later years, Bobby was involved in real estate investments. He was a member of the Smyrna Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie C. Kirkland Deese. Surviving relatives include his fiance', Melba Hatcher McQuain, Columbia; a daughter, Kathy Shay Deese, and a son, Derek Deese (Marchelle), all of Dothan; a sister, Clyde Griffin (Billy), Webb, AL; two brothers, George Deese (Glenda), Panama City Beach, FL; and Carlton Ray Deese (Linda), Dothan; six grandchildren, Dr. Jeremy Overstreet (Megan), Jason Overstreet (Jessica), Justin Overstreet (Crystal), Katie Deese, Haley Deese and Brianne Ray; nine great-grandchildren, Kyliegh, Piper, Phoenix, Lilly Grace, Landon, Emilee, Bentley James, Lanah and Reese. Serving as active pallbearers will be Todd Deese, Frankie Griffin, Scotty Deese, Jeremy Overestreet, Jason Overstreet and Justin Overstreet. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adult Men's Sunday School Class, Earl Hand and Robert Nye. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
