LTC (RET) Charles Henry DeJarnette of Enterprise, AL passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan. He was 71. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Ryan Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 217 South Main St., Enterprise, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry T. and Lillian Thrower DeJarnette; and a sister Betty Elizabeth Pruett. After graduating from Enterprise High School in 1966, Charles was called into military service in December 1968, where he served in Vietnam. After returning stateside, following his graduation from Southern Technical College, he and his brother, Bubba, ran ENCO Development Corporation. While in the Army National Guard, he was called into active duty following the events of 9/11. He retired from service in 2007 at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Enterprise, and the Enterprise Country Club. He was proud of the Enterprise Community and enjoyed taking his grandchildren on strolls through downtown. Survivors include his son, Dan DeJarnette (Emily), West Monroe, LA; two grandchildren, Pruett and Layla DeJarnette; brother, James "Bubba" DeJarnette (Sandra), Enterprise, AL; sister, Susan Calhoun (Frank), Pensacola, FL; the mother of their son, Jenny Linke Jones, Enterprise, AL; four nieces and two nephews also survive. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
DeJarnette, LTC (RET) Charles Henry
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
