Lit Dekle, a resident of Ashford, passed away on Sat., January 4, 2020 in a local hospital. He was 81. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Watermark Church with Rev. Todd Tharp officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Ashford City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 am until 11 am. Mr. Dekle was born on July 5, 1938 in Malone, Florida and lived there the early years of his life. He was a graduate of Malone High School and served in the US Army. Mr. Dekle began his career with Great Northern Nekoosa Paper Mill and worked in the industry for 38 years until his retirement in 2001. He served on the Houston County School Board, he was a Deacon and currently was a Deacon Emeritus at Watermark Church. Mr. Dekle enjoyed missionary work; his hobby was working and helping people. He loved farming and raising cattle and especially enjoyed traveling with his wife, Eilene. Mr. Dekle was preceded in death by his father, Shirley, his mother, Bessie, his sisters, Francis and Mary, and by his brother, Robert. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Eilene Dekle; his children, Don (Mary) Dekle and Jeff (Debra) Dekle; his grandchildren, Greg Dekle, Kyle (Kaylan) Dekle, Jessica (Scotty) Enfinger, and Kelly (K. C.) Beavers; his great-grandchildren, Kylie Wood, Karter Dekle, and Kade Dekle; his brother, Byron (Jean) Dekle; his sister, Gloria Payne; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Dekle, Lit
To plant a tree in memory of Lit Dekle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.