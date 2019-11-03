Mrs. Mattie McDaniel Deloney passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Troy Health and Rehab in Troy, AL. She was 98. Funeral services will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Chapel UMC with Reverend Terriel Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing until time of service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Stephen Deloney, Lee Deloney, Ben Deloney, Matthew Deloney, John Deloney, Adam Deloney, Mark Batchelor and Andrew Batchelor. Mrs. Deloney was born February 14, 1921 near Enterprise, AL where she grew up. After getting married she moved to Ozark where she and her husband had five children. After her husband's passing, she moved back to Enterprise where she lived for 27 years until moving to Troy Health and Rehab in 2018. She was a long-time member of Wesley Chapel UMC where she taught women's Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Enterprise Senior Center. She is preceded in death by husband, Horace Deloney; her parents, Joseph and Sallie McDaniel; three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Batchelor (Hillman); four sons: Ronald Deloney (Sharon), Jerry Deloney (Martha), Derrell Deloney (Ann) and Michael Deloney (Georgia); thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Wynnwood Oaks Assisted Living, Troy Health and Rehab and Compassus Hospice for their care of Mrs. Deloney. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to: Wesley Chapel UMC, 2235 County Road 156, Enterprise, AL 36330 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
