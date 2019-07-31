Michael Denton, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence. He was 57. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Welejski officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Tags

Load entries