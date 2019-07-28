Patricia Ann "Trish" Howard Derrick, known to friends as "Trish", passed away on July 19, 2019, at the age of 78 years. A native of Dothan born in 1940, Patricia graduated from Dothan High School as salutatorian in 1958. Patricia attended Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1962. After college, she taught primary school and special education in several parishes of Louisiana. Patricia, while working as a school teacher in New Orleans, met, fell in love with and married Robert Derrick. Patricia obtained a Master's degree in counseling from the University of Memphis in Tennessee and attended law school. Patricia bravely raised her two sons as a single mother and strived within her means and abilities to make the world a better place. Patricia later moved to Arlington, Virginia with her two young sons and ran a language learning lab with the school system in Fairfax, Virginia for 10 years. After leaving teaching in the late 1970's, she worked in advertising in New York City for two years, and was self-employed as an account manager for various firms in the Denver, Colorado metro area for over two decades. For several years in Boulder, Colorado, Patricia produced and hosted the 'Trish Derrick Show' a community cable TV talk show. Patricia returned home to Dothan in 2004, to help with her aging mother, Ruby Lee Howard, and briefly worked for several years as a counselor for troubled youth and families in the wiregrass region. She is survived by her two sons, Darron Wayne Derrick and Desmond Howard Derrick. At her request, she will be cremated and no public funeral services are to be held. Her son, Darron Derrick, currently resides in Dothan and can be reached via cell phone at (813) 500-7989 for condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.