Annie C. (Jac) Devenport, age 83 passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020 in a local hospital. Memorialization will be by cremation and the family will hold a Memorial Celebration at a time to be announced by Family First Funeral Care. Ms. Annie was born October 7, 1936 in Pike County to the late Willie C. and Willie Flournoy Coleman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Rhymes and two brothers, Walter Flournoy and Larry Flournoy. Survivors include three sisters, Helen Bell, Dianne Thomas and Barbara Harvey and two brothers, Jimmy Flournoy and Farrell Flournoy. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

