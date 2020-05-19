Alan Lavon Devier, 49, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Kimberly Starling Devier, was recently welcomed into the magnificent gates of Heaven, led by his Savior, Jesus Christ. He entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Alan was born August 15, 1970 in LaGrange, Georgia, son of Joyce Noles Looser and the late Herbert Lavon Devier. Alan was a fossil diving charter captain. He was an expert diver who loved the black water diving of the Cooper River. He was an active supporter of the Palmetto Ocean Conservancy. His passion for fossils was evident through his donations of shark teeth to the Guardians of the Sea Program for Kids. Alan frequently volunteered to speak at various schools in the Lowcountry, always bringing each student a fossil to keep from his personal collection. Before becoming a full-time dive charter captain, he was a manager at Boeing for many years. Alan, Kim and Logan Kayla were active members of Cathedral Church in North Charleston since 2008. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Devier of N. Charleston, SC; two sons, Kaleb Devier (Kacie) and Dakotah Devier (Kiley), both of Wicksburg, AL; daughter, Logan Kayla Devier of N. Charleston, SC; brother, Charles Devier (Dena) of Anderson, SC; sister, Tina Shepard (Ted) of Hope, AR; his mother Joyce Looser and step-father, Clint Looser of Wicksburg, AL; his father-in-law, Don Starling (Debbie) of Wicksburg, AL; mother-in- law, Gloria Nowell of Summerville, SC; sister-in-law, Kristie Starling of Summerville, SC and five grandchildren, Carsen, Sadie, Ripken, Cayden and Patch. Memorials may be made by contacting admin through the Alan Devier Fundraiser Facebook page. J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston, SC, (843) 572-2339 jhenrystuhr.com
