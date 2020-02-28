LaShawn Young Dewberry, a resident of Newton, died early Tuesday afternoon, February 25, 2020 in the emergency room of Dale Medical Center. She was 49. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Union Grove Baptist Church
5333 County Road 708
Enterprise, AL 36330
