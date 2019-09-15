Funeral service for Mina Dickens, 83, of Dothan, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston Street, Dothan, AL 36303. Public viewing for Mrs. Dickens will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at North Highland Baptist Church. The Dothan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct The Omega Omega Service beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Omega Omega Service is open to the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bonnie Charles Dickens Scholarship Fund; Dothan Area Alumni Chapter; Alabama State University. In honor of Mina Myatt Dickens, P.O. Box 1473, Dothan, AL 36301. A full obituary will be posted later. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
