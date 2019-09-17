Mina L. Myatt Dickens Funeral service for Mina Dickens, 83, of Dothan, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston Street, Dothan, AL 36303 with interment in Memory Hill Cemetery, Reverend Robert L. Jones will officiate. Mrs. Dickens, who passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home in Dothan, AL, was born February 2, 1936 in Jefferson County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Dickens will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at North Highland Baptist Church. The Dothan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct The Omega Omega Service beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Omega Omega Service is open to the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the public. Survivors include: two children, Reginald (Wanda) Dickens of Birmingham, AL and Vanessa (Renardo) Gadie of Buford, GA; two sisters, Eunice Jean (Joe) Banks of Detroit, MI and Dorothy Rush of Flushing, NY; one sister-in-law, Helen Jackson of Dothan, AL; four grandchildren, Tawanna Robbins of Montgomery, AL, Regina Dickens of Pelham, AL, Reginald (Jasmine) Dickens, Jr. of Birmingham, AL, and Brittany Lee Smith of Dothan, AL; four great-grandchildren, Kelvin "KJ" Calhoun, Nyla Dickens, Alyssa Grace Robbins and Braden Charles Hart; special daughter, Cecelia Taylor of Dothan, AL; devoted sisterly friend, Dr. Francina Williams of Conyers, GA; godsons, Dr. William A. Barks-Dale of Houston, TX, Jiley Mitchner of Dothan, AL and Ra'Shaun Stovall of Jersey City, NJ; goddaughters, Mary Jean Mizell and Valeria Wheeler both of Dothan, AL; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bonnie Charles Dickens Scholarship Fund; Dothan Area Alumni Chapter; Alabama State University. In honor of Mina Myatt Dickens, P.O. Box 1473, Dothan, AL 36301. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
