Dorothy Mae Crawford Tyson Dickey, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at Extendicare Health and Rehab with her two children by her side. She was 91. Funeral services for Mrs. Dickey will be held at 10 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverends Travis Free and Chad Hixson officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 AM until 9:45 AM prior to the service and immediately following the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be held in Rehobeth cemetery. Mrs. Dickey was born August 30, 1928 in Dale County, Alabama on land that was later bought for Camp Rucker. Her family then relocated to Rehobeth where she later married and raised her family. Mrs. Dickey loved her flowers and fishing. She was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church. Mrs. Dickey is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Minnie Miller Crawford; first husband and father of her children, John Ralph Tyson; husband, Gilson Dickey; siblings, Olean Crawford, Eddie Roy Crawford, Jessie Crawford, Harvey Crawford and Betty Jo Bullock. Survivors include her children, Elaine Etheredge (David), David Tyson (Pat); grandchildren, Paul Strange (Kelli), Jake Tyson, Josh Tyson (Courtney); seven great grandchildren, Amy Kathryn Strange, Wes Strange, Lydia Strange, Laney Strange, Peyton Tyson, Marlie Kate, and John David Tyson; sister, Era Bynum; brother, Jerald Crawford; step grandchildren, Mark Etheredge (Rhonda), Jennifer Tate (IV); and three step great-grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Strange, Jake Tyson, Josh Tyson, and Wes Strange. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of hall five of Extendicare for the love and care shown to Mrs. Dickey during her stay.
