Reverend Manuel Dillingham, age 68 passed away on September 21, 2019; visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 11 AM at the North Highland Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
