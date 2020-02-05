Mrs. Carla Denese Bruner Dismukes, age 57, of Dothan, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born March 21, 1962 in Dothan, Alabama to Jerry and Elaine Cobb Bruner, Denese will be remembered as a very energetic personality who was always enthusiastic, creative, and compassionate. She had a smile that would light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Denese worked in the medical field for nearly 40 years and was employed with Family Practice and First Med of Dothan now Southeast Health Westgate Clinic. Denese was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Talmadge "Zeke" and Hortense Bruner and her maternal grandparents, Carl and Katrine Cobb. Survivors include her husband, Charles Dismukes; her parents, Jerry and Elaine Bruner; her daughter, Toni (Marcus) Cannon; her step-daughters, Shea (Ferris) Shahrestani, Tana (Brian) Hunsley, and Tami (Bobby) Harrell; her grandchildren, Coleman Cannon and Hudson Cannon; her step-grandchildren, Jake (Anna) Harrell, Matthew Hunsley, Kristen Hunsley, and Leila Belle Shahrestani; numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 PM until 3 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the home of Toni and Marcus Cannon, 846 Bruner Road, Dothan, Alabama 36301. Come celebrate with stories and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society or the Chrysalis Girls Home, 100 Westside Drive, Dothan. www.wardwilson.com
