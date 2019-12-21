Mrs. Jo Ann Dixon, a resident of Dothan, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019. A Memorial Service will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Harold McKissic officiating.

Service information

Dec 23
Memorial Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
12:00PM
Unity Funeral Home Chapel
1215 Leona St
Dothan, AL 36303
