Mrs. Jo Ann Dixon, a resident of Dothan, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019. A Memorial Service will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Harold McKissic officiating.
Dixon, Jo Ann
To send flowers to the family of Jo Dixon, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 23
Memorial Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Unity Funeral Home Chapel
1215 Leona St
Dothan, AL 36303
1215 Leona St
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before Jo's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.