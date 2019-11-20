Frances Louette Dodson, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home in Ashford, AL. she was born on November 22, 1926 in Houston County to the late Elijah Willis and Flora (Causey) Willis. Graveside Service 10 AM, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Walter Worth Dodson and daughter; Susan Ackerman. Survivors include her children: Kathy (Larry) Shirah and Ronnie Dodson; grandson: Todd McDaniel, granddaughter: Sierra Shirah and a great grandson: Caiden McDaniel. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
