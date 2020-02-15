Jean Yarbrough Donahue, age 84, of Anniston, AL, formerly of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020 in NHC HealthCare. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Ed Brashier officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Coffee/Dale/Geneva Special Olympics, 218 Lakewood Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330. Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, J. O. Yarbrough and Pat Donahue, 2 brothers and 7 sisters, 2 sons-in-law, Thomas Wachtler and Henry Lemlyn. Survivors include her daughter, Kay Lemlyn, Justin, TX; son, Owen Yarbrough (Robbie) Heflin, AL; 5 grandchildren, Julie Pittman (Jeff), Christopher Wachtler, (Lindsey), Brad Yarbrough, Callie Yarbrough, Brodie Yarbrough; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Chandler, Hartsell, GA. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Donahue, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Visitation begins.
Feb 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries