Mrs. Annie Laura Phillips Doster, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Facility. She was 101 years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Doster will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Greg Aman officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 12:30 P.M. until service time. Mrs. Doster was born October 13, 1918, on a farm in the Penile community near Skipperville, Alabama to Druly Oscar and Minnie Ann Tharpe Phillips. She was the third of nine children born to this union. She was married to her husband Jay Doster on March 28, 1944. Mrs. Doster was a masterful seamstress and an excellent cook. She could sew an outfit without using a pattern, and she always had teacakes, pound cake, or her grandchildren's favorite, Granny's chocolate cake, ready for all who visited her. Mrs. Doster loved flowers and working in the yard and her vegetable garden. She enjoyed quilting with her friends in the Arguta Quilting Club. She worked outside the home for many years at Deloney's Country Kitchen in Ozark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Jay Doster; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Joey Castro; her grandson, Brian Little; sisters Mattie Lou Mathis and Jean Chalker; brothers Perry Phillips, Jack Phillips, Joe Phillips, Don Phillips, and Eldon Phillips. She is survived by three children: Sara Munn and Gayle (Jim) Little, Ozark; and Larry (Janan) Doster, Newville; five grandchildren: Connie Duke, Dothan; Carol (Roy) Durham, Wetumpka; Kevin Castro (Becky), Newton; Jason Doster, Dothan; Amanda (Jeff) Harris, Houston, TX; five great-grandchildren: Shelby Atwell, Emerson Harris, Joshua Harris, Chloey Grider, and Connor Castro; one brother, J. D. (Pat) Phillips, Dothan; and three sisters-in-law. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Home, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
