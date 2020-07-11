Samuel Glenn Doswell, a resident of Montgomery, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Corinth Free Will Baptist Church, near Midland City, with Reverend Jason Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Glenn Doswell was born near Newville, Alabama on April 15, 1937, son of the late Howard Doswell and Cazzie Victoria Tew Doswell. He was a 1955 graduate of Houston County High School in Columbia and served his country in the Alabama Air National Guard in the Dothan unit. Mr. Doswell played fast pitch softball and bowled for many years in Montgomery. He coached Dixie Youth and Majors baseball for sixteen years, during which time one of his Majors' teams went to the World Series in Texarkana, Texas and won. He was called "Mr. D" by his players, many of whom kept in touch with him after they became adults. Mr. Doswell retired as the Owner and Operator of Central Air Conditioning & Heating in Montgomery. In earlier years, he was employed as an air conditioning mechanic with Air Comfort Engineers of Montgomery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mr. Doswell was a member of the Highland Gardens Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Causey, two brothers, Joe Doswell and Bill Doswell, a granddaughter, Tiffany Doswell, and his canine friend, "Buddy Boy." Surviving relatives include his wife, Patricia Walding Doswell; a son, Tony Doswell, and a son-in-law, Floyd Causey, both of Montgomery; a sister-in-law, Gwen Cobia Doswell, Kinsey; five grandchildren, Josh Causey (Amanda), Caitlin Smith (Zane), Denise Way (Derek), Sara Doswell and Michelle Hutchison (Matt); six great-grandchildren, Gabe Causey, Hayden Causey, Kyser Causey, Maddox Smith, Julia Hutchison, Zoey Way; his best and loving canine friend, Max. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
