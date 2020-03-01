James W. Dotson, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was 75. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Cecil Condrey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4-6 pm. Mr. Dotson was born on September 9, 1944 in Russellville, Kentucky and lived the early years of his life in Ashville, Tennessee. He joined the US Airforce and served as an airplane mechanic. Following his military service, Mr. Dotson attended Wallace Community College and transferred to a technical college in Ozark. He was later employed as a plant foreman in the tubing mill industry in Early County, Georgia. He moved to Lake Seminole where he resided for 15 years prior to moving back to Dothan. Mr. Dotson loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Mr. Dotson was the full-time caregiver for his late wife, Joyce Dotson, who preceded him in death on June 17, 2019. Survivors include his son, Jeffry Dotson (James C. Rodgers); his daughter, Jennifer D. Bradshaw (Craig Sappington); his granddaughters, Jordyn Bradshaw and Kiara Bradshaw; his sister, Linda Dotson Havird; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
