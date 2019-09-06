April Douglas Mrs. April Brooks-Douglas, age 39 of Dothan, AL passed away on August 30, 2019; visitation will be held on Friday, September 6-7 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 1 PM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

