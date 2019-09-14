Robert Douglas, 67, of Dothan AL. passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1951. Mr. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Eudon Douglas and Mattie Elmore; brother, Billy Joe Sawyer; sisters, Jewel Elizabeth Douglas and Jeanette Kirkand. Survivors include his sister; Janice Greathouse Herrington; niece Theresa Lynn Martin; nephew, Ronnie Allen McCullough, Jr. For more information call Janice at 801-554-6137.
