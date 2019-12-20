Mr. Marion Dover funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Walter L. Bowers Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at New Bethel Baptist Church.

