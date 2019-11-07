Mrs. Sarah Nell Dover funeral service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Walter L. Bowers Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home. www.unitymortuaryal.com

