Ms. Carol Ann Downs, age 68, of Dothan, passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Carol was born August 13, 1951 in Galesburg, Illinois to the late C. D. Downs and Gladys Hinson Downs. A graduate of Dothan High School and University of Alabama at Birmingham, Carol was an avid Auburn fan who loved the beach. She also loved animals, especially her own Tinkerbele and Goldie. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her dear friend, Judy Goodwin and her beloved pet, Fred. Carol is survived by a cousin, Shari O'Shea; and her dear friends, Carol Walden, Shirley Sellers, and Dottie Carraway. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 from Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Wiregrass Humane Society, 255 Jerry Drive, Dothan, AL 36303. www.wardwilson.com
