Mrs. Annie Dean Dozier funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Vincent Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Little Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery (Tumbleton, AL). Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Unity Funeral Home.

