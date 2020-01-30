Mrs. Annie Dean Dozier funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Vincent Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Little Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery (Tumbleton, AL). Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Unity Funeral Home.
Dozier, Mrs. Annie Dean
