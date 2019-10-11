Funeral services for Mr. Rowdy Dozier, 55, of Dothan will be 11 AM, Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper St., Graceville, FL. Interment will follow in the Green Valley Cemetery in Dothan, AL.
