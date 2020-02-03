Mrs. Myrtle Lee Guy Draughon, age 90, a resident of Dothan, died early Sunday February 2, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. Mrs. Draughon was born on September 19, 1929 in Cottonwood the daughter of Richmond Houston Guy and Clarice Pastoria Richards Guy. Mrs. Draughon was a 1948 Graduate of Cottonwood High School and she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church near Cottonwood. She worked with Warner's, Dothan Manufacturing, Leisure Services with City of Dothan, Sony and had Volunteered at Westside Terrace. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glendon Ralph Draughon, son, Larry Draughon, grandson, Jared Tyler Draughon, 2 brothers, Bill and Carl Guy. Survivors include: 3 sons, Ronnie Draughon (Cathy), Taylor; Gerry Draughon, Dothan; Timmy Draughon (Lisa), Rehobeth; 2 daugthers, Tina Clay (Steve), Newton; Wanda Parker (Basil), Pansey; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Kyser, Stephanie Druckenmiller, Jenina Anderson, Jordan Draughon and Hayes Parker; 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor Kyser, Crosby Druckenmiller and Reid Druckenmiller; brother, Ray Guy (Bonnie), Pisgah; 4 sisters, Bertha Etheridge, Dothan; Evelyn Adkins (Jimmy), Dothan; May Shelley (Pete), Tumbleton; Sue Gentle (Steve), Dothan; several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
