John Wesley Drew, 82, of Dothan, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2019 at Noland Hospital. He was born on August 3, 1937 in Houston County to the late Robert Drew and Bessie (Richards) Drew. Funeral Services 2 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. John was a dedicated family man and a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. John proudly served in the United States Airforce. He retired as a Postmaster after 40 years of service with the United States Postal Service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter: Kimberley Ann Drew and sisters: Betty Martin and Bobbie Yance. Survivors include his wife: Kathy Drew; children: Randy (Shelia) Drew, and Jeffery (Kathy) Drew, Kevin (Heidi) Searcy, Jennifer (Scott) Kennedy, and Amanda Dal Santo; sister: Annette Granberry; ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund.
