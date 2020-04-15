Landon Timothy Driggers of Ashford joyfully swam into the presence of his Savior on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill April 16, due to current restrictions. Landon was born August 8, 2001 in Charleston, S.C. He loved Jesus, his family, and friends. He was AOW certified, an avid free diver, and spear fisherman and was full of energy, optimism, encouragement, and kindness. He attended Wallace, worked as a residential electrician at Advanced Electrical Services, and was a faithful member of Watermark. A graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School and alumni of the U.S.N. Sea Cadets, he was on delayed entry and training to become a Navy diver. Beloved by so many, he is survived by his father and mother, Timothy and Sandra Driggers, brother, Logan; sister, Grace; grandparents: Janice and Butch Moore, Rex Driggers, & Sherry Hawkins, three Aunts, several cousins, and a multitude of friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Landon Driggers Assistance Fund to Wiregrass Division of USNSCC - 501 (c) 3 nonprofit. Checks to Wiregrass Sea Cadets memo: "Landon Driggers." Contact: William Novak:-novackw@yahoo.com or Abby Ayers:-abnbri@gmail.com.Wiregrass Division 200 DelVecchio Lane Dothan, AL 36303.
